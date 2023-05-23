A person has been injured in a work-related accident in Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

A person has been injured in a work-related accident in Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

A person was seriously injured outside a hospital in Queenstown this afternoon.

Photos from the scene show Fire and Emergency trucks, as well as police vehicles surrounding a white truck in a carpark near the Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital.

The accident was workplace-related, according to police.

St John Ambulance said it was called shortly before 12.15pm and took one patient to Lakes Hospital.

However, the patient was later airlifted by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The trucking company involved said it would not comment on whether it was aware of the situation.

Police have said the Serious Crash Unit, CIB and WorkSafe have been advised.

More to come.