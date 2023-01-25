Voyager 2022 media awards
Person seriously injured after truck collides with two cars in rural Canterbury

One person was seriously injured, according to police. Photo / NZME

Multiple emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury, which saw a truck collide with two cars.

One person was seriously injured, according to police.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Ian Littlejohn said the service received a report at 10.27am of a crash in the Hurunui suburb of Amberley.

Littlejohn said they responded with two appliances from Amberley and Waipara, however the first at the scene was a firefighter in a private capacity.

The firefighter, a volunteer working in the region, went straight to the scene and took control.

One person was trapped as a result of the crash, they were extracted and loaded into a helicopter where they were taken to a local hospital.

Four fire units are still in attendance at the scene.

MORE TO COME.

