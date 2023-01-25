Person seriously injured after truck collides with two cars in rural Canterbury

Multiple emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury, which saw a truck collide with two cars.
One person was seriously injured, according to police.
Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Ian Littlejohn said the service received a report at 10.27am of a crash in the Hurunui suburb of Amberley.
Littlejohn said they responded with two appliances from Amberley and Waipara, however the first at the scene was a firefighter in a private capacity.
The firefighter, a volunteer working in the region, went straight to the scene and took control.
One person was trapped as a result of the crash, they were extracted and loaded into a helicopter where they were taken to a local hospital.
Four fire units are still in attendance at the scene.
MORE TO COME.