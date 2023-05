The crash occurred on Vaile Rd, Newstead, outside Hamilton.

One person is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Vaile Rd, Newstead, outside of Hamilton, this evening.

The crash was reported at about 6.40pm.

Emergency services were required to free a person from the vehicle.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.