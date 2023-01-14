Wet weather moves on so is summer finally on the way? Kiwi-made booster edges closer to human trials and just how much more manufacturers are paying for in-demand carbon dioxide in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died in a car and a truck crash in Auckland this afternoon.

The crash involved a truck and a car and was reported to police at 12.35pm, a police spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car died at the scene.

“Pukekohe East Road remains closed and diversions are in place.”

A police spokesperson earlier said emergency services were responding to the crash, on Pukekohe East Rd, near the intersection with Morgan Rd.

“Both lanes of the road are blocked and diversions are in place.”

Motorists are asked to follow directions of emergency services staff, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance at a motor vehicle crash on Pukekohe East Rd.

St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were still waiting for information.

”We can confirm we responded to the incident with one ambulance and one manager at 12.35pm.”

