Police are at the scene.

A person is seriously injured after being hit by a car early this morning.

Police were called to Tawai St in Upper Hutt just after 5.30am this morning, and the pedestrian was rushed to Wellington Hospital.

The driver stopped immediately and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Serious Crash Unit is carrying out a scene examination on Tawai St.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible as it is expected to take some time and the road is currently closed.

Diversions are in place but there will be delays.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.








