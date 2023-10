A person was rescued by an amphibious boat during the Sealegs sales event at Browns Bay on Saturday.

A person was rescued from the water at an Auckland beach on Saturday thanks to the quick thinking of those at an amphibious boat sales event.

“The quick launch capability of the Sealegs amphibious craft meant we could get to the patient extremely quickly, resulting in a successful rescue and the saving of a life,” a spokesperson said.