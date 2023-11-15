A car rolled on Airport Rd near South Beach in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person suffered minor injuries when a car rolled on a gravel road near South Beach in Whanganui.

Whanganui Police and Hato Hone St John were notified of the single-car incident on Airport Rd around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was sent and one patient was assessed and treated at the scene by the ambulance crew.

The person suffered minor injuries and did not require a trip to hospital.

