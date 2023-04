The crash happened at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Tory St in Wellington's central city. Image / Google Maps

The crash happened at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Tory St in Wellington's central city. Image / Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash between a truck and motorbike in Wellington’s central city in which a person became pinned to the truck by their legs.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters attended the scene at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Tory St and extricacted the person at 8.20am.

A specialised rescue fire truck was called to the scene for assistance.

Police said the crash happened just after 8am, and diversions were in place.