A crash in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, has left a motorist fighting for their life tonight.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on No 3 Rd, between No 4 Rd and Bayliss Rd, at 7.30pm.

At least one person has been left with critical injuries after the single-vehicle crash.

Traffic management is currently in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.