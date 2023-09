Train services between Wellington and the Hutt Valley were stopped after the death

Train services between Wellington and the Hutt Valley were stopped after the death

A person has died after being struck by a train in Hutt Valley this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at around 3.45pm.

There were major delays on the train line after the death, with all trains suspended between Wellington and Taitā.

The death will be referred to the coroner.