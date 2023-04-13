Police confirmed this morning the west Auckland motorist has since succumbed to their injuries. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Auckland police have confirmed the person involved in Thursday’s crash in rural west Auckland has died in hospital.

The early morning crash, involving a single car on State Highway 16 left the occupant with critical injuries at the time.

Emergency services responded to the collision near McPike Rd, Waimauku at 6.22am, the occupant was taken to a local hospital where they received treatment.

However, police confirmed this morning the person has since succumbed to their injuries.

“Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time,” a statement read.

“The death will be referred to the Coroner.”

This death follows the Easter Weekend toll of one death on the roads, a man who died from injuries on Good Friday following a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The 68-year-old had been hit by a slow-moving car whilst riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1.