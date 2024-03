Russia and China have rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Gaza after a vote at the UN's security council, NZ Police call for co-operation as they look into serious child abuse case, and the "Sugar Tax" discussion begins in today's Herald headlines.

A person has suffered minor injuries after confronting a pair of shoplifters outside a South Auckland supermarket this morning.

Two people were leaving a supermarket in Waiuku about 10.40am without paying for their groceries, police confirmed today.

One person received minor injuries when confronting the pair in the carpark, police said.

Police were making inquiries to locate the two people involved.