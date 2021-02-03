Person injured after car plunges 4 metres down bank in Christchurch

Taylors Mistake in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

One person has been left with moderate injuries after their car plunged off a bank at Taylor's Mistake.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the incident on Taylor's Mistake Rd about 4.20am on Thursday.

"We had a report of a car down a cliff and when we arrived there was one car approximately 4 metres down the bank."

All occupants were out of the vehicle when fire crews arrived.

A St John spokesman said one person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.