Two people were injured in the crash.

One person is in a serious condition following a crash at the intersection of Wanganui Rd and Gowers Rd in Turakina.

Police said the crash was reported around 2.05pm.

Initial reports suggest one person was in a serious condition and one person was in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the crash.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.