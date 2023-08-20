A person was seen running across traffic after the crash. Photo / Supplied

A person has been taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a two-car crash on a busy Auckland motorway.

The crash happened on the Northwestern motorway around 10.42am.

“One person has attempted to flee one of the vehicles, however has since been taken into custody,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.”

The crash blocked the two northbound lanes and traffic is building in both directions.

The two righthand lanes before Te Atatu Rd are blocked and Waka Kohtahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to pass with care.

A car can be seen straddling two lanes just before the busy Te Atatu Rd offramp.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 10:50AM

Due to a crash on #SH16 the right two northbound lanes are blocked before Te Atatu Rd, affecting traffic in both directions. Pass the scene with care and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/5eBcVgEHXn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 20, 2023

A witness to the crash said they “saw a person run across the other side of the motorway into oncoming traffic”.

Traffic was “brought to a standstill in both directions” after the crash.

Delays are expected.

