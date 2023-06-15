The biker was attempted to evade police on a stolen bike when he crashed into a parked car.

A person has been left in critical condition after a person crashed their stolen bike in an attempted getaway in One Tree Hill, Auckland.

Police first saw the motorbike and driver on Campbell Rd shortly after 2pm, and after establishing the bike was stolen they signalled for the rider to pull over.

Police did not chase the bike, however, they caught up to them when they responded to a crash on Rawhiti Rd.

A member of the public called in to report the bike had crashed into a parked car. The motorcycle thief was left in critical condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman confirmed they had transported a person in critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

There are cordons in place on Rawhiti Road and the serious crash unit is examining the scene,

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified of the incident.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays while investigations take place.



