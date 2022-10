One person has been seriously injured after an assault in Christchurch CBD this evening. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured after an assault in Christchurch CBD this evening.

Police were called to Cashel St at 6.20pm.

One person has been transported to the hospital in a serious condition according to a police spokesperson.

