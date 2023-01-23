Person hospitalised after incident at Christchurch’s Jellie Park

St John assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Christchurch hospital. Photo / George Heard

St John assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition who was transported to Christchurch hospital. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services have confirmed a person has been hospitalised following an incident at Christchurch’s Jellie Park.

The patient in question received moderate injuries.

Multiple St John Ambulance vehicles could be seen parked outside Jellie Park’s sport and recreational centre, including a rapid response unit.

Jellie park is a Christchurch City Council-owned pool and leisure centre, located in Burnside.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service told the Herald that the crew assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition, shortly before 9.15am.

The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Jellie park is a Christchurch City Council-owned pool and leisure centre, located in the south-eastern suburb of Burnside.

