Police told the Herald they were called to the incident on Holland St at around 1.30pm. Photo / NZME

A person is in a serious condition after falling from a building in central Wellington.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the incident on Holland St at around 1.30pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they transported one person from the scene to hospital in a serious condition after being called at around 1.45pm.