Person hospitalised after crash on Wellington highway, traffic delays expected

The crash has caused traffic delays in the area. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

One person has been hospitalised after a crash on a Wellington motorway that has blocked two lanes.

The single vehicle crash occurred just before 11am, and initially blocked all northbound lanes on Wellington’s State Highway 1 near the Aotea offramp.

Two lanes of the motorway have since reopened and the person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

There are traffic delays as a result of the crash, with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warning people to expect their journeys to take longer, and to avoid the motorway if they can.

UPDATE 11:50AM

The Urban Mwy remains down to two northbound lanes next to the Aotea on-ramp. Emergency services and Police photography are on-site.

“Northbound road users are advised to consider using Hutt Rd via Tinakori off-ramp at this time.”

Police and towing crews are still at the site.