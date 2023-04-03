Person hospitalised after crash on Wellington highway, traffic delays expected

One person has been hospitalised after a crash on a Wellington motorway that has blocked two lanes.
The single vehicle crash occurred just before 11am, and initially blocked all northbound lanes on Wellington’s State Highway 1 near the Aotea offramp.
Two lanes of the motorway have since reopened and the person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
There are traffic delays as a result of the crash, with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warning people to expect their journeys to take longer, and to avoid the motorway if they can.
“Northbound road users are advised to consider using Hutt Rd via Tinakori off-ramp at this time.”
Police and towing crews are still at the site.