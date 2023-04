Parumoana St in Porirua. Photo / Google Maps.

A person has been hospitalised after they were hit by a car in Porirua last night.

The incident occurred on Parumoana St. A police spokesperson said they were called at 8.20pm.

“It appears a vehicle has hit a person. One person was transported to hospital in moderate condition.”

There were no road closures, and inquiries are ongoing.