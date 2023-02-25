Person hospitalised after assault in Karaka

A person is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being assaulted at a property in Karaka, just south of Auckland.
Emergency services and Police were called to the house, on Enchanchment Lane, about 3.45am, a police spokeswoman said.
One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim was said to be in a serious condition.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were alerted to the situation at 3.40am and responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
“We assessed one patient who was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.”
Police said inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.