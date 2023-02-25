Person hospitalised after assault in Karaka

A person is in a serious condition at Middlemore Hospital after an assault at a house in Karaka early today. Image / Google

A person is in a serious condition at Middlemore Hospital after an assault at a house in Karaka early today. Image / Google

A person is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being assaulted at a property in Karaka, just south of Auckland.

Emergency services and Police were called to the house, on Enchanchment Lane, about 3.45am, a police spokeswoman said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim was said to be in a serious condition.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were alerted to the situation at 3.40am and responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“We assessed one patient who was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.