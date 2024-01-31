Person hit by car at Wellington ferry terminal

The Interislander ferry Kaiarahi loads in Wellington.

A person has been hospitalised after they were hit by a car at Wellington’s ferry terminal.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the scene at 7.20am where they found the person moderately injured.

Wellington Free Ambulance also attended the crash and transported the patient to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Herald has contacted KiwiRail for further information.









