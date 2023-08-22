A police car on the scene after a crash between a person and a vehicle on Ngatai Rd, Otumoetai. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A police car on the scene after a crash between a person and a vehicle on Ngatai Rd, Otumoetai. Photo / Sandra Conchie

An Otūmoetai College student is in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.20am on Ngatai Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the road reopened following the crash.

It had been closed between the roundabout on Ngatai Rd and Otūmoetai Rd, and the road between Freyberg St and Otūmoetai Rd.

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said it arrived on the scene with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, and an operations manager.

He said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Otūmoetai College acting principal Dave Cleland said one of their students was hit by a vehicle shortly after getting off the school bus.

He said there were several students at the scene when it happened.

Shortly after the incident, Cleland said a teacher from the school arrived on the scene to help, as well as members of the public.

He said the school’s guidance councillor would be available to any students who felt they needed support.

Cleland said the school was waiting to hear from the family about the condition of the student.

A reporter at the scene said a lone police vehicle with flashing lights was parked on Ngatai Rd opposite the BP petrol station.

Traffic heading to the city and towards Otumoetai Rd was flowing again.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement that the accident happened outside 244 Ngatai Rd.

