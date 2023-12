Taped off toilet block on The Strand in central Tauranga where a person was found dead this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

Taped off toilet block on The Strand in central Tauranga where a person was found dead this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

A person has been found dead in central Tauranga.

A police spokesman said police were called to a toilet block on The Strand about 6am.

“Someone was located deceased. There is nothing to to suggest anything untoward,” he said.

“The matter has been referred to the coroner.”

The toilets have been taped off by police.