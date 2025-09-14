Person found dead near vehicle hours after fatal crash in Palmerston North
Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
Police investigating a fatal Palmerston North crash say a person was found dead by the vehicle hours after the crash is believed to have happened.
Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said the crash on Hansens Line in Newbury was reported to emergency services about 9am yesterday.
But Ross said
it is believed the accident occurred around 3.20am - almost six hours earlier.
“Sadly, a deceased person was found near the vehicle.”
Police are now seeking any witnesses to at least two vehicles travelling together in the Palmerston North or Newbury area around 3.20am on Sunday.