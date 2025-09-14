NZ Herald Morning News Update | Health NZ expands family visiting hours and secondary school teachers take further strike action.

Person found dead near vehicle hours after fatal crash in Palmerston North

Police investigating a fatal Palmerston North crash say a person was found dead by the vehicle hours after the crash is believed to have happened.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said the crash on Hansens Line in Newbury was reported to emergency services about 9am yesterday.

But Ross said it is believed the accident occurred around 3.20am - almost six hours earlier.

“Sadly, a deceased person was found near the vehicle.”

Police are now seeking any witnesses to at least two vehicles travelling together in the Palmerston North or Newbury area around 3.20am on Sunday.