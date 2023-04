The person's death is being treated as unexplained. Photo / NZME

Police are making inquiries after a person was located deceased in Woodhaugh, Dunedin this morning.

They responded to a report shortly before 10am that a body had been located near a walking track.

“Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time,” said a police spokesperson.

Further information will be released when available.