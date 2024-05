Landslides in Papua New Guinea. Incident at Auckland pool leaves two in critical condition. Amusement park fire in West India kills at least 20. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died following an incident at a private address in Goughs Bay, Banks Peninsula.

Emergency services were called to the property at 9.45pm yesterday where “a person was located deceased after being hit by a falling tree”.

A police spokesperson said WorkSafe has been notified.