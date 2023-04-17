Emergency services were called to reports of a workplace accident in Pukenui, in the Far North, on Tuesday morning, which resulted in a person being flown to hospital in a stable condition.

A person has been flown to hospital after what police say was a workplace accident in the Far North.

Police said emergency services responded to a workplace incident on Northwood Ave, Pukenui, just before 10am on Tuesday.

The Northern Advocate understands that a person may have been trapped under equipment at the site. They were taken by ambulance to the Houhora ambulance station about 10.30am to await the rescue helicopter.

One person was then flown to Whangārei Hospital in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing to determine exactly what has occurred.

Police said WorkSafe had been advised and an investigation was likely.

No further details are available at this time.