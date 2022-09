A person is fighting for their life in Auckland Hospital following a motorcycle crash in Manurewa this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A police spokesperson said that emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Coxhead and Kohiwi Rds at around 3.05pm.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital following the crash in critical condition, a St John spokesperson confirmed, and one person was treated at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.