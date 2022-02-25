Person fighting for life after central Auckland crash

Emergency services at the scene of last night's serious crash in Parnell, near the Ports of Auckland, which left a person fighting for their life. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services at the scene of last night's serious crash in Parnell, near the Ports of Auckland, which left a person fighting for their life. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in central Auckland late last night involving a car which police said they believe was stolen.

Emergency services rushed to The Strand, Parnell, about 10.20pm on Friday after a car collided with a container truck on the bridge which goes over train tracks near the waterfront location.

The person was cut free of the badly damaged car and rushed to Auckland City Hospital.

A police spokesperson said just minutes before the crash officers "identified a vehicle of interest on Tamaki Drive".

"Staff signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver of the vehicle failed to do so. No pursuit was initiated," they said.

"The vehicle travelled towards The Strand where it turned left and crashed into the side of a large truck on the opposite side of the road. Staff located the crash a short time later.

"The sole occupant was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle was allegedly stolen."

The serious crash unit is investigating.

The crash happened near the Ports of Auckland entrance.