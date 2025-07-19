Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a 'serious incident' just after midnight. Photo / NZME

Person dies, several others stabbed in Hamilton - report

One person has died and several others were stabbed in Hamilton city centre overnight, RNZ understands.

Police would not confirm the death to the Herald, nor the number of people injured.

Hato Hone St John described it as a “disorder incident” and told the Herald three people were transported to Waikato Hospital and one patient was treated at the scene - on the intersection of Hood St and Alexandra St - in a minor condition.

Alexandra St between Collingwood and Hood Sts remained cordoned off this morning and there was a large police presence in the area.

Police referred to the matter as a “serious incident” but remained tight-lipped on any further details.