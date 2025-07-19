Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Person dies, several others stabbed in Hamilton - report

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a 'serious incident' just after midnight. Photo / NZME

Police have cordoned off a street in Hamilton city centre after a 'serious incident' just after midnight. Photo / NZME

One person has died and several others were stabbed in Hamilton city centre overnight, RNZ understands.

Police would not confirm the death to the Herald, nor the number of people injured.

Hato Hone St John described it as a “disorder incident” and told the Herald three people were transported

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save