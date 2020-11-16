Person dies outside Auckland KFC

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the KFC on Dominion Road, Auckland, this morning. Image / Google

A person has died outside a popular KFC in central Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to KFC Balmoral - on the corner of Balmoral Rd and Dominion Rd - just before 8am.

A St John spokeswoman said they responded to a medical emergency.

"We responded several units at 7.54am," she said.

Police said they also responded to a medical event.

"Sadly, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Earlier, a witness said she cycled passed about 9am to see "lots of cops" in the car park area.

A photo shared on social media site Twitter shows an ambulance, police and a fire engine outside the KFC restaurant.