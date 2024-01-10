Person dies on the way to hospital after crashing into tree in Kaipara

ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A person has died after their vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in rural Taipuha, Kaipara in Northland on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement they were called around 3.10pm to the crash on Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, between Burke Rd and Taipuha Station Rd.

“Sadly, the sole occupant passed away enroute to hospital,” the statement said.

“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.”

Nine people have died on New Zealand’s roads already this year, according to the Ministry of Transport’s road toll data.



