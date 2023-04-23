Voyager 2022 media awards
Person dies on Mount Taranaki after being struck by boulder

A tramper has died on Mount Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person died while tramping on Mount Taranaki on Sunday.

Police were called after a person was critically injured on the mountain about 4pm.

Loose scree from the slopes dislodged a large boulder which struck the male, who died at the scene, police said.

Taranaki Police extended their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased.

Police Search and Rescue, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team worked to recover the body of the deceased.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.


