27 May, 2024 01:49 AM Quick Read

A person has died on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this afternoon.

Police responded to an incident near Māngere Bridge and cordoned off a section of Gloucester Park, beneath the motorway bridge across the Manukau Harbour.

A southbound lane was blocked and motorists were told to expect delays in the area, a key route to the airport.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene.

Police will refer the death to the coroner.