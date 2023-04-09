Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Person dies in workplace incident outside BP service station

Emergency services were called to a workplace incident on Main St in Blenheim.

One person has died after a workplace incident outside a BP service station in the South Island.

Emergency services were called to Main Street Blenheim at 2am Easter Monday.

It is understood a person was found under a truck.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Blair Walklin said a crew was sent from Blenheim Fire Station to assist with a motor vehicle incident outside BP.

“Our crew was only there for four or five minutes and were stood down by police who were already on the scene,” Walklin said.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene following a “workplace incident. One person sadly died at the scene.”

The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.


