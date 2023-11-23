Person dies in Mt Roskill crash, detours in place

Police have cordoned off several roads in Mt Roskill as they respond to a serious crash where a person has died. Photo / File

A person has died in a serious crash on Mt Albert Rd in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill this morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened near the road’s intersection with Scout Ave.

“Sadly, one person has died at the scene from an apparent medical event,” a statement from police said.

Traffic management was being put in place and diversions set up at Frost Ave, Bremner Ave and McCullough Ave.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

Auckland Transport said bus route 66 was being detoured and would miss stops 8839, 8834, 8841 and 8836. School route 006 and 520 services would also be detoured until further notice.

