A person has died in a house fire in the South Island overnight.
Emergency teams rushed to the home in Karaka Rd, near Hurunui, south of Christchurch at 10.50pm yesterday.
“Sadly, a person was located deceased a short time later,” police said today.
State Highway 7 was closed while the fire was brought under control, with police also posting an officer as a scene guard overnight.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, police said.
Police and fire investigators will be back at the property this morning.