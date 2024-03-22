Emergency teams rushed to the home on Karaka Rd, near Hurunui.

A person has died in a house fire in the South Island overnight.

Emergency teams rushed to the home in Karaka Rd, near Hurunui, south of Christchurch at 10.50pm yesterday.

“Sadly, a person was located deceased a short time later,” police said today.

State Highway 7 was closed while the fire was brought under control, with police also posting an officer as a scene guard overnight.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

Police and fire investigators will be back at the property this morning.