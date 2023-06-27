Person dies from critical injuries sustained in Auckland car crash

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has a 40-minute meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing overnight, it’s revealed former Transport Minister Michael Wood ignored official advice to not toll the new O Mahurangi Penlink road and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has canceled the rest of his 2023 tour in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / BBC

A person has died after suffering critical injuries in a serious car crash in Auckland.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in Blockhouse Bay on Sunday.

Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh said emergency services rushed to the scene on Wolverton St around 1.30pm.

“One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition however has since sadly died overnight as a result of their injuries.

“Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit would continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, he said.

On Sunday, Auckland Transport had issued an alert advising passengers the road had been blocked in both directions for a number of hours.

Buses were also detoured while the scene was being examined by emergency services.