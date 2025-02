There has been a fatal crash north of Timaru. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Hadlow, north of Timaru.

Police said the crash on Spur Rd was discovered about midday today and is thought to have occurred overnight.

“The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and diversions are in place. Motorists should avoid the area if possible,” police said.