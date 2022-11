The accident happened near the round-about at Buchanans Rd and Pound Rd, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police have confirmed that a person has died following the serious crash on Pound Rd, Christchurch on Tuesday.

The accident involved a car and motorcycle and happened between Yaldhurst Rd and Buchanans Rd at 5.30am.

Two people were injured, one critically.

Police inquiries into what happened are ongoing.