Ballance Agri-Nutrients' site on Hewletts Rd in 2018. Photo / John Borren

A person has died following a workplace incident at Ballance Agri-Nutrients’ Mount Maunganui site.

Chief executive Mark Wynne said in a statement that a “work-related incident” around noon at the fertiliser company’s Mount Operations site on Hewletts Rd had resulted in a fatality.

“With deep sadness, we can confirm that this incident has resulted in a fatality. Our hearts go out to our team member’s whānau, friends and colleagues.”

Wynne said Ballance was working closely with WorkSafe and the police.

“Police are on-site as they review the incident and we hope to know more soon.”

He said the the person’s next of kin were being advised and support was being put in place.

The Mount Operations site was closed until further notice.

Emergency services were called to a Hewletts Rd address about 11.50am, a police spokeswoman said earlier.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene.”

The matter would be referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were called but referred all questions to police.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident at 11.47am and responded with one ambulance.