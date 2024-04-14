Emergency services attend the incident at Urquharts Bay, Whangārei Heads on Sunday morning. Photo / Denise Piper

One person has died following a water incident at Northland’s Whangārei Heads on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Urquharts Bay about 9.30am on Sunday, with one person in trouble in the water.

Northland rescue helicopter, Hato Hone St John, fire and police attended the incident, east of central Whangārei. However, Hato Hone St John staff were not required.

Sadly, the person was unable to be revived, a police spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

No further details were available at this time.



