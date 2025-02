A person has died after a fatal quad bike crash in Taranaki. Photo / File

A person has died after a fatal quad bike crash in Taranaki.

Police said officers were advised at 2.30pm yesterday that a quad bike had rolled on Tarata Road, Purangi, adjacent to paddocks.

The person was critically injured and died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones,” police said.