Person dies after falling at Lower Hutt business; WorkSafe, police investigating

WorkSafe is investigating the death of a person at a Lower Hutt workplace today. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a workplace incident in Taitā, Lower Hutt this afternoon.

WorkSafe said a person had died after falling from a height.

Stuff reported the incident happened at Moore Wilson's in Lower Hutt.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the fatality and police are also making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

A police spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.

