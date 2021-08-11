Person dies after falling at Lower Hutt business; WorkSafe, police investigating

A person has died following a workplace incident in Taitā, Lower Hutt this afternoon.
WorkSafe said a person had died after falling from a height.
Stuff reported the incident happened at Moore Wilson's in Lower Hutt.
WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the fatality and police are also making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.
A police spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.
"A person has died following a workplace incident at a Taitā business premises
this afternoon.
"Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 2.30pm."