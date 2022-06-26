Police have asked people to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Dominion Rd and Keystone Ave. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has died after being struck by a van in Auckland's Mt Roskill this afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident which occurred at a steep driveway on Keystone Ave at 2.10pm.

Emergency services attended the scene where a white van was visible at the bottom of the drive. It appeared the van had rolled down the drive and hit someone.

The road remained open but police tape was across the driveway.

At one point there were 10 police cars at the scene, along with four St John vehicles, he said.

Six police cars still remained at 3pm and the serious crash unit had just arrived at the scene.

Earlier, police asked motorists to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Keystone Ave and Dominion Rd.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified at 2.07pm and sent one ambulance, two rapid response units and a manager vehicle to the scene. "We were not required for transportation."