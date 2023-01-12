Police were called after reports of a person acting suspiciously. Photo / File

Shoppers were barred from entering a Wellington mall this afternoon as armed police hunted for a man carrying a toy gun and knife.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were called to the Johnsonville Mall after reports of a person acting suspiciously, and when they located the person the weapons were found to be fake.

“The person has been detained and is speaking with police. People were deterred from entering the mall for a time.”

Officers will remain on-site at the mall “for reassurance purposes”, the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to mall-goers and thank them for their patience and understanding while staff worked to resolve the matter as quickly and safely as possible for everyone.”