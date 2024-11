Joe Biden and Donald Trump have pledged a smooth transition of power and rain didn't dampened the spirits of concert goers at last night's first Coldplay show at Eden Park.

A person has died after their tractor rolled down a bank in a rural farm south of Auckland last night.

A police spokesperson said they called at 11.30pm after the victim had not returned home from spraying weeds on an isolated Hunua property.

Police flew the Eagle helicopter over the Paparimu Rd farm at midnight and found the body and a tractor that had rolled down a bank.

“Emergency services responded to the area and confirmed the person was deceased.”