One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash on Jervois St, Dargaville. Photo / Google Maps

One person is dead after a suspected medical event caused a crash in Northland.

Police said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Jervois St at 5.20pm.

“Despite best efforts from emergency services, one person died at the scene.”

The road was re-opened after police completed a scene examination.